FEAR NOT: Nouriel Roubini Vows To Get His Hot Tub Back In Action

This week, the party poopers at the New York City Department of Buildings told doom-and-gloom economist turned jacuzzi-enthusiast Nouriel Roubini that

his hot tub had to go.

Roubini, known for his East Village soirées, ran afoul of building code and was forced to remove his 10-person tub from his apartment’s roof deck.

But fear not, because Roubini is now proclaiming the hot tub will be back “in the next three months,” reports NY Mag’s Kevin Roose.

“I’m getting all the permits,” Roubini announced from his apartment, the very scene of the crime. The economist was hosting an event for Jack Hidary, a tech multimillionaire self-funding a long-shot mayoral campaign.

We’ll continue to update you on this crucial matter.

