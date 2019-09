If only because we like to see how predictions actually pan out… we must point out that Nouriel Roubini said in August that Q3 GDP would come in close to 0%.



Turns out, he was about 2% off. The actual number was 2.0%. (before forthcoming revisions, which may make him more right).

Here was the tweet where he made the prediction.

