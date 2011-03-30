Nouriel Roubini's 10 Big Risks To The US Economy

Photo: Bloomberg

In a note to clients of Roubini Global Economics, Nouriel Roubini listed 10 downside risks to the global economy.They are:



Household deleveraging. Ongoing labour market weakness. The housing double dip. The effect of the housing double dip on the balance sheet of financial companies. Rising oil prices. European sovereign debt issues. The Federal debt. Fiscal drags (especially state and local austerity). The end of QE2 (Rroubini does not predict QE3). General investor unease thanks to the Mideast and Japan.

