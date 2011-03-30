Nouriel Roubini's 10 Big Risks To The US Economy

Photo: Bloomberg
In a note to clients of Roubini Global Economics, Nouriel Roubini listed 10 downside risks to the global economy.They are:
- Household deleveraging.
- Ongoing labour market weakness.
- The housing double dip.
- The effect of the housing double dip on the balance sheet of financial companies.
- Rising oil prices.
- European sovereign debt issues.
- The Federal debt.
- Fiscal drags (especially state and local austerity).
- The end of QE2 (Rroubini does not predict QE3).
- General investor unease thanks to the Mideast and Japan.
