Nouriel Roubini: Who Is This Surprising Messiah/Punching Bag?

Nouriel Roubini, the permanantly grouchy NYU professor who saw this economic mess coming is suddenly a star. His popularity had been ticking up through the summer, but the combination of a New York Times Magazine profile and his inability to say “no” to a televised interview on the collapse of the financial industry has made the man’s popularity stratospheric.



But with great exposure comes great scrutiny. In the past two days Gawker has delved into his Facebook profile to reveal that the Dr. Doom label slapped on him by the Times might be a bit disingenuous.

The image of Dr. Doom may satisfy the needs of the media and partygoers this Halloween—but Roubini is anything but dour. The 50-year-old Iranian-Jewish economist is a promiscuous Facebook friend who draws a cosmopolitan crowd to the frequent parties at his Tribeca loft—an apartment with walls indented with plaster vulvas, incidentally.

The scary thing for us, as we’re not that old, or that removed from school is thinking about being one of his students. This is entirely too much information about an economics teacher.

