Nouriel Roubini Was The Black Sheep In His Family For Rejecting His Parents' Religion

Born in Istanbul, Nouriel was expected to become a rug dealer like his dad. Obviously, he didn’t.



“I was kind of like a black sheep,” Roubini tells GQ’s Benjamin Kunkel – not just because he rejected his family’s chosen profession.

Roubini didn’t want any part of his parents’ Orthodox Judaism, or in remaining part of the close-knit community of Iranian Jews in Milan, either.

He floated the idea of becoming a nuclear engineer, but instead became an economic advisor to the president and predicted mass doom and gloom in February 2008.

Then his predictions came true and he became the economist-style James Bond with a flock of followers all his own.

