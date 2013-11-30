Nouriel Roubini Just Identified A Ton Of Housing Markets That Look Like Bubbles To Him

REUTERS/Gus Ruelas Nouriel Roubini, Chairman and Co-Founder, Roubini Global Economics, takes part in a panel discussion titled ‘Global Overview’ at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on April 29, 2013.

Economist Nouriel Roubini is sounding a big warning about global housing bubbles.

In a new piece for Project Syndicate, he identifies at least 17:

Now, five years later, signs of frothiness, if not outright bubbles, are reappearing in housing markets in Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and, back for an encore, the UK (well, London). In emerging markets, bubbles are appearing in Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Israel, and in major urban centres in Turkey, India, Indonesia, and Brazil. Signs that home prices are entering bubble territory in these economies include fast-rising home prices, high and rising price-to-income ratios, and high levels of mortgage debt as a share of household debt. In most advanced economies, bubbles are being inflated by very low short- and long-term interest rates. Given anemic GDP growth, high unemployment, and low inflation, the wall of liquidity generated by conventional and unconventional monetary easing is driving up asset prices, starting with home prices.

Roubini notes that some countries are trying to contain these bubbles through policies like “lower loan-to-value ratios, stricter mortgage-underwriting standards, limits on second-home financing, higher counter-cyclical capital buffers for mortgage lending, higher permanent capital charges for mortgages, and restrictions on the use of pension funds for down payments on home purchases.”

However, politics is preventing regulators from being effective.

For now, Roubini doesn’t see the bubble(s) bursting any time soon.

…the global economy’s new housing bubbles may not be about to burst just yet, because the forces feeding them — especially easy money and the need to hedge against inflation — are still fully operative. Moreover, many banking systems have bigger capital buffers than in the past, enabling them to absorb losses from a correction in home prices; and, in most countries, households’ equity in their homes is greater than it was in the US subprime mortgage bubble…

Read the whole piece at Project-Syndicate.org.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.