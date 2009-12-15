Where Did George Soros And Nouriel Roubini Vacation Together This Year?

George Soros apparently invited Nouriel Roubini on vacation this year.



Roubini told Benjamin Kunkel of GQ that he joined Soros on “a real three-, four-day vacation in August.”

What did they talk about? And where did they go?

There aren’t any hints in the article in which GQ named Roubini the “Oracle of the Year.”

Maybe they just chatted about the next financial crisis

Roubini tells Kunkel, “Too big to fail is now too bigger to fail. Welcome to the great financial crisis of 2014.”

