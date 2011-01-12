Rent Nouriel Roubini's Old Party Pad For $7,600 A Month

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential

Back in October, Nouriel Roubini, put his Tribeca party pad on the market for $1.89 million. Then he dropped the price to $1.79 million before finally putting it on the market for rent only at $7,600 a month (via The Real Deal).Roubini had the place decorated quite… uniquely. His interior design included glass bubbles hanging from the ceiling and 3D images of vulvae on the wall. But don’t worry, all that stuff is gone.



