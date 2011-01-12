Rent Nouriel Roubini's Old Party Pad For $7,600 A Month

Leah Goldman
image

Back in October, Nouriel Roubini, put his Tribeca party pad on the market for $1.89 million. Then he dropped the price to $1.79 million before finally putting it on the market for rent only at $7,600 a month (via The Real Deal).Roubini had the place decorated quite… uniquely. His interior design included glass bubbles hanging from the ceiling and 3D images of vulvae on the wall. But don’t worry, all that stuff is gone.

The apartment is listed at 1,300 sq feet

State of the art appliances

There's 22 foot ceilings throughout

Here's where the parties happened

Here's Roubini's old bedroom

Now take a look at his new East Village digs...

