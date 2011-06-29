Nouriel Roubini Threw An Epic Bash At His East Village Penthouse Last Weekend

Life after NetNet is apparently quite grand.



From today’s Page Six:

“Dr. Doom,” NYU professor Nouriel Roubini, took a break from his predictions of economic calamity to throw one of his famous parties at his sprawling East Village triplex penthouse Saturday. Roubini invited a crowd of models, lawyers and creative types to his pad, which is big enough to hold a world economic summit and boasts a new, giant Jacuzzi on the roof terrace. Guests greeted by an upbeat-looking Roubini at the 14-hour bash—which started at noon with a dip in the model-packed Jacuzzi—included Sean Stone, director son of Oliver Stone, prominent lawyers Richard Conn Jr. and David Hryck, former CNBC journalist and MDC Partners’ Ash Bennington and Roubini’s stunning girlfriend, Micca Wang. While only some got the memo that the dress code was “Carmens & Matadors,” all were treated to a live performance of the opera orchestrated by Or Movement’s Shai Baitel. Roubini told us, “People know me as Dr. Doom, but as you can see, I really like to enjoy life.”