Did Nouriel Roubini Inflate The Size Of His Apartment's Square Footage?

Curbed.com

When economist Nouriel “Dr. Doom” Roubini bought a $5 million East Village party pad, finance writer/blogger Felix Salmon went nuts over such an esteemed mind making a rent vs. buy miscalculation.

Now that Roubini’s old place is on the market, well, let’s just say that Salmon thinks there’s more miscalculating going on. Witness his Twitter rage!

Felix Salmon Tweets

 

@felixsalmon
