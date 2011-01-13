Did Nouriel Roubini Inflate The Size Of His Apartment's Square Footage?

When economist Nouriel “Dr. Doom” Roubini bought a $5 million East Village party pad, finance writer/blogger Felix Salmon went nuts over such an esteemed mind making a rent vs. buy miscalculation.
Now that Roubini’s old place is on the market, well, let’s just say that Salmon thinks there’s more miscalculating going on. Witness his Twitter rage!
· @felixsalmon [Twitter]
· Nouriel Roubini coverage [Curbed]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.