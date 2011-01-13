Did Nouriel Roubini Inflate The Size Of His Apartment's Square Footage?

When economist Nouriel “Dr. Doom” Roubini bought a $5 million East Village party pad, finance writer/blogger Felix Salmon went nuts over such an esteemed mind making a rent vs. buy miscalculation.



Now that Roubini’s old place is on the market, well, let’s just say that Salmon thinks there’s more miscalculating going on. Witness his Twitter rage!

· @felixsalmon [Twitter]

· Nouriel Roubini coverage [Curbed]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.