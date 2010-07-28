Nouriel "Dr. Doom" Roubini Plays "Dr. Hashimi" In Wall Street 2

Nouriel Roubini has a cameo in the upcoming Wall Street 2 movie playing a character based off himself, “Dr. Doom,” his nickname because he’s one of the few who predicted the recent financial crisis.



Except in the movie, he won’t be called “Dr. Doom.” Instead, he’ll be called, “Dr. Hashimi.“

The “Dr. Hashimi” switch is weird because the real Dr. Hashimi is a pretty well known man in real life, Dr. Tariq Hashimi, the Vice President of Iraq.

(Roubini was born to Jewish-Iranian parents in Turkey.)

It’s also weird because Dr. Doom really might be the most perfect name that to Hollywood-ify Wall Street (for a person; Cactus Raazi is a close second. Vampire Squid is the obvious win for a firm name).

So what gives?

