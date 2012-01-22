Nouriel Roubini Explains Why He Isn't Married And Why He Doesn't Own A Car

Photo: ap
The Globe And Mail‘s Michael Posner recently interviewed economist Nouriel Roubini, aka Dr. Doom.In addition to asking the typical questions about the global economy and financial markets, Posner asked a few personal questions. Here are some of Roubini’s responses as published in The Globe And Mail:
Why have you never married?
I spend about three-quarters of my time travelling. Of course, everything is endogenous. You make choices, trade-offs. You can have greater success professionally, but your personal life takes a back seat. You cannot have it all.
Do you own a car?
No car, no boat, no plane. In my free time, I wear blue jeans. I love culture, the visual arts, literature. My only conspicuous consumption is contemporary art, but I usually buy young artists, even before they have gallery representation. I go to their studios. It’s a passion, not an investment.
