Nouriel Roubini Ordered To Remove The Hot Tub From His Infamous Party Pad

Economist Nouriel Roubini, known as much for his doom and gloom forecasts as he is for his love of partying, is being forced to remove the giant hot tub from his Manhattan penthouse,

according to the New York Post.

Department of Buildings spokesman Kelly Magee told New York Post’s Page Six:

“The department inspected in response to a complaint on 2/5/13 and issued a violation for operating the roof contrary to its approved use. The roof is approved for use as a terrace according to the building’s certificate of occupancy.”

New York Magazine describes Roubini’s Tribeca party pad as a “a vagina-walled downtown loft.” This after blogger Julia Allison posted photos on her blog and took them down after Roubini requested she do so to maintain his privacy.

Roubini has previously said that he is a “rock star among geeks, wonks, and nerds,” and that at his parties he looks for a ratio of “10 girls to one guy.”

Here’s a screen-shot of the complaint (via Curbed):

