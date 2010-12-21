Nouriel Roubini: The Economy Could Grow 3% Next Year, But...

Well, it doesn’t sound as though Nouriel Roubini is in the double dip camp anymore.



Last night he was on Rachel Maddow (via @fbonacci), and he acknowledged that the economy could grow 3% next year.

But! Everything is still totally awful. Housing, state finances, the banking system, debt, etc. It’s all horrendous, and we could still collapse at anytime.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.