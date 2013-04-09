Nouriel Roubini Is Going Off On Gold Bugs, Bitcoin, And James Rickards On Twitter

Joe Weisenthal

There’s not much going on tonight, so you might as well enjoy Nouriel Roubini slamming gold bugs on Twitter. In addition to taking on gold he’s also taking on famous gold advocate James Rickards and Bitcoin.

And here are a couple of Rickards’ responses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.