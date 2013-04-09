Nouriel Roubini Is Going Off On Gold Bugs, Bitcoin, And James Rickards On Twitter

There’s not much going on tonight, so you might as well enjoy Nouriel Roubini slamming gold bugs on Twitter. In addition to taking on gold he’s also taking on famous gold advocate James Rickards and Bitcoin.



Gold sinking towards 1500. Take that you delusional gold-at-$10k-bugs! JamesGRickards: Take that @nouriel“ — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) April 9, 2013

Silly cheating: you can always find a currency fallin re $ & claim that gold is up re to [email protected]jamesgrickards: @nouriel #Gold up 25% in yen. — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) April 9, 2013

Yes gold is up also 100000000000% relative toZimbabwe $. So what? Nothin to do with gold @jamesgrickards: @nouriel #Gold up 25% in yen — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) April 9, 2013

Gold peaked at 1900 in fall of 2011& in spite of gold bugs claims it would skyrocket to 2k, 3k, 5k it has instead sunk towards 1500 since! — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) April 9, 2013

Gold-bug suckers found another irrational useless bubble fad, the Bitcoin, the bubble flavour of the day. So they are dissin gold 4 Bitcoin — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) April 9, 2013

And here are a couple of Rickards’ responses.

@nouriel So you change the subject from #gold to #Bitcoin? Even an 8th grade debate team would be embarrassed by that move. — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) April 9, 2013

@nouriel #Gold moves inversely to currency. Now #JPY is being trashed, so gold up in JPY space. When we trash #USD again, gold up in USD — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) April 9, 2013

