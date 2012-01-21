Nouriel Roubini Is Addicted To Twitter, Calls It A 'Productivity Tool'

Photo: From Nouriel Roubini’s yfrog page

Economist Nouriel Roubini, aka Dr. Doom, is addicted to Twitter. This is according to a new interview with The Globe And Mail‘s Michael Posner.Posner asked Roubini, “At last count, you had more than 128,000 Twitter followers. What do you make of that?” Roubini’s response:





Lady Gaga has millions. Justin Bieber too. But among economists only [New York Times columnist] Paul Krugman has more. I follow a few hundred. Among the social media – I’ve tried them all – Facebook is a bit of a game, but Twitter is a productivity tool. I use it regularly and I’m addicted to it.

Posner’s interview includes questions about Roubini’s outlooks, his personal investments, and his personal life. You can read the full interview at TheGlobeAndMail.com >

