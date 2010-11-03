Nouriel Roubini: House Prices Have Way Further To Fall

Nouriel Roubini has sounded the alarm over U.S. home prices saying that they have some way to fall still, according to BusinessWeek.



There are fears the U.S. housing market might already be in a double-dip, according to the latest Case-Shiller data.

Roubini isn’t alone in this prediction, with Gary Shilling also seeing the market destined for a deep double-dip.

Check out why Gary Shilling sees house prices falling another 20% >

