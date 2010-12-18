Here's One Asset Class Nouriel Roubini Is Definitely Bullish On

Nouriel Roubini is known for being a bear on pretty much everything, but there’s clearly one asset he’s turned bullish on.



Roubini just locked down a 3,700 square foot East Village condo, according to Bloomberg (HT Abnormal Returns).

The price: $5.5 million. Roubini has taken out a $2.99 million mortgage on the property.

Check out the description, from StreetEasy.com:

Connected by a custom cantilevered steel staircase, each level of this amazing home offers something unique and unforgettable. On the first floor, you’ll find a massive Living/Dining area bathed in southern light with 11-foot beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and light from a 50-foot expanse of oversized windows.

Ooh, fancy.

Even if Roubini doesn’t intend to live in the property forever, it may be a good real option to have. He can pay the mortgage now and then, when he feels like moving on to something bigger and better, rent it. Even if he isn’t bullish on real estate in general, the East Village may be a good bet.

Maybe he’s been listening to Bill Ackman.

