Nouriel Roubini: This Is What Obama Could Do To Prevent A Double-Dip

Nouriel Roubini is out with a new piece for Foreign Policy on what Obama can do to prevent a double dip recession.



It’s two pages long, but it can be boiled down really simply.

Eliminate the payroll tax temporarily and reinstall the Bush tax cuts on the rich.

The basic idea? This would spur spending because the working class spends more of their money than the rich do. And what’s more it would be deficit neutral (perhaps), and thus wouldn’t make people more nervous about breaking the bank.

That’s it.

