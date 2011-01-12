Here Are The Key Points From The New Roubini Interview That Everyone Will Be Talking About

Photo: MSNBC

Maybe this says something about the state of the US financial media… Normally when we see an interview with Nouriel Roubini we get a lot of pronouncements about doom and double dips and crashes and whatnot.However in the new Der Spiegel interview we actually get quiet, non-soundbite-y answers to some non-cliche questions.



Here are a few key points:

The US is not like the EU for one key reason: While California is in a similar state to Greece, a California collapse wouldn’t cause the collapse of the dollar, whereas the collapse of one of the PIIGS could destroy the common currency.

Germany has been intransigent and not helpful in helping solve the debt problem, and its aggressive focus on exports has been detrimental.

A split euro (weak/strong) makes no sense, since no monetary union has ever been comprised just of weak players.

The solution is this: Germany needs to allow for cheap money and a bigger bailout fund in exchange for much stricter penalties on fiscal irresponsibility.

Read the whole interview here >

