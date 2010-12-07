Nouriel Roubini: Real Estate Is "For Sure" Double Dipping, And Another $1 Trillion In Losses Is Coming

They don’t call him Dr. Doom for nothing.



Nouriel Roubini is out with a call for another $1 TRILLION ins housing-related losses. He tells Dealbook that real estate is “for sure” double dipping now (a call that seems clearly supported by the latest Case-Shiller data, among others).

Roubini is particularly drawn to this report (.pdf) from Amherst Securities that suggest another 11 million homeowners remain underwater, which is well above the 3-4 million mark he had previously assumed.

So how does Roubini arrive at the $1 trillion number? Figure 11 million homes, a $200,000 mortgage on each, and a 50% recovery. Voila.

For the flipside, click here for Bill Ackman’s bullish case on housing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.