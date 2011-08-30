PHOTOS: Check Out Amazing Pictures From London's Notting Hill Carnival

Photo: flickr user: belkus

With London still tense after riots earlier this month, police were taking no chances with this weekend’s Notting Hill Carnival, flooding the zone with 6,500 police officers.The carnival began in 1964 as a way to celebrate the culture of London’s Afro-Caribbean communities. By the 1990s, it had become the biggest street party in Europe, regularly attracting over a million revelers from all over the globe.



In later years, the carnival became synonymous with gang violence, and despite police efforts, this year was no different, with one man stabbed.

Despite the violence, arrests were relatively low this year, and most people simply gathered to enjoy the incredible costumes, reggae soundsystems, and amazing jerk chicken.

