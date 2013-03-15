Notre Dame's New Camo Uniforms Are Even Worse Than We Imagined

When Adidas unveiled their new postseason uniforms for several schools, we knew that the colours and Zubaz-like camo patterns were pretty bad in most cases. But we didn’t realise just how bad they could be until Notre Dame faced Rutgers in the Big East tournament.



ESPN commentator Jay Bilas had the best reaction to the uniforms prior to the game (see video below) when he laughed and said “it looks like somebody had a Shamrock Shake and threw up on them.”

Here are a few images from the game. Adidas initially unveiled a green Notre Dame uniform. However, the Fighting Irish wore a white version, which wasn’t any better. Zubaz must love all this free advertising…

Photo: ESPN

The uniforms are made even worse by the players wearing green shoes, green socks (some with spiral stripe pattern), green tights, and green arm sleeves…

Photo: ESPN

There was even a lime green warm up to go with the uniform which reads “Rise to the occasion”…

Photo: ESPN

The band even got in on the action as if there wasn’t enough lime green in the arena…

Photo: ESPN

Finally, here is Bilas commenting on the uniforms…

