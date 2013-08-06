Notre Dame Football Unveils Its Flashy New 'Shamrock Series' Uniform

Notre Dame and Adidas have unveiled the uniforms for the annual “Shamrock Series” game.

This year’s contest will be played on October 5 against Arizona State at AT&T Stadium (née Cowboys Stadium).

The new uniforms are a huge improvement over last year’s train wreck which featured a blue jersey and a two-tone helmet with an oversized leprechaun logo.

On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at the new uniforms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.