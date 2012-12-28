Notre Dame Fans Continue To Trash Alabama With Offensive National Championship T-Shirts

In the month leading up to Notre Dame’s first trip to the national championship game in more than two decades, Irish faithful have created a series of T-shirts bashing their opponent, Alabama.



Notre Dame is winning the trash-talking battle with the series of racy shirts, but the last thing Notre Dame needs is to provide a feisty Crimson Tide team and fan base with any source of motivation before the game.

Maybe Alabama will take the shirts for their comedic value.

Eleven days to the BCS National Championship game:

Former Notre Dame quarterback Jimmy Clausen drew criticism from the public less than two weeks ago when he tweeted out a photo of this shirt:

Photo: Twitter/@JimmyClausen

And here’s the latest pro-Notre Dame shirt:

@darrenrovell unauthorised shirts being sold for bsc game twitter.com/Jinxzito/statu… — Shawn Jenkins (@Jinxzito) December 27, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.