Notre Dame football’s SI cover is super minimalistic, with the iconic gold helmet barely reflecting “Touchdown Jesus.”



But as a result of that minimalism and lack of symbols, the Adidas logo on the unidentified player’s hand stands out more than anything else on the cover. Your eye is immediately drawn to it.

Good luck for Adidas:

Photo: @SInow

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.