Notre Dame's New Helmets Are Still Gold, But Now With More Sparkle

Photo: Notre Dame

Notre Dame will play their first night game at home since 1990, when they face rival USC this weekend. The special occasion will also feature a new shade of gold for the iconic Notre Dame helmets.The new helmets, seen on the right in the image at right, were part of a long process to get the gold “just so,” according to head coach Brian Kelly.



The gold of the helmets is supposed to be the same as Notre Dame’s famed Golden Dome. And Kelly said they “finally got it right.”

As an unfortunate consequence of the new paint-job, team managers will no longer paint the helmets, a storied tradition at Notre Dame. However, the helmets will still include 23.9 karat gold flakes.

