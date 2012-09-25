Notre Dame Is Back In The Top 10 And Relevant For First Time In Six Years

Photo: NBC Sports

Don’t look now, but Notre Dame is actually good football team again. After beating Michigan on Saturday night, they are back in the top 10 (#10, AP poll) for the first time in a while.How long?



The last time the Fighting Irish were ranked this high was week 12 of the 2006 season. That team, which started the season ranked second, was sixth before losing to USC 44-24, and dropping out of the top 10.

Things don’t get much easier for Notre Dame moving forward, with three highly-ranked teams left on the schedule. But even those games, against no. 8 Stanford, and two teams that started the year in the top five, no. 16 Oklahoma and no. 13 USC, have to be considered “winnable” for the Golden Domers.

Can Notre Dame win the National Championship? They will probably need some help even if they run the table. But just the fact this is a legitimate question is shocking in its own right.

