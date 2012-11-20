SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Notre Dame Is A Near-Unanimous #1, But Who's #2?

With both Oregon and Kansas State losing over the weekend, Notre Dame jumps up to the top spot in the rankings for the first time since 1993, receiving 163 of the 174 first-place votes in the Harris and Coaches polls combined



But more importantly, Alabama jumps back up into the BCS title picture, easily outpacing Georgia. Meanwhile, Florida lurks in the fourth spot, knowing Alabama and Georgia will likely face each other in the SEC title game and Notre Dame must still beat USC. And just behind the Gators is Oregon, making it five teams that still have a legitimate shot at the title game.

Here is the latest BCS standings…

