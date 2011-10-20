Notre Dame football team will don the new gold helmets

If you think bling helmets are just for joyrides, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has other ideas. At his standard post-practice debriefing he brought along a new gold helmets which will make its grand debut in the match at USC. Moving away from the traditional green helmets, the equipment manager Ryan Grooms, along with Athletic director Jack Swarbrick put the idea of golden helmets together. Set to be given a fresh coat every week, the paint contains real gold flakes. The painting process will be spearheaded by Hydrographics and will sport 23.9 carat gold.

The gold went through five different shades of gold to get hues right.

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

