Report: Several Notre Dame Football Players Interviewed During Academic Fraud Investigation

Four member of the Notre Dame football team have reportedly been interviewed by school officials during an academic fraud investigation according to Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports.

According to the report, the investigation also is looking at non-athletes.

It is unclear what, if anything, the players have been accused of. The players named in the report are wide receiver DaVaris Daniels, defensive back KeiVarae Russell, defensive lineman Ishaq Williams, and linebacker Kendall Moore.

Bruce Feldman of FoxSports.com is reporting that four “starters” on the football team have been dismissed from the school due to academic fraud.

Feldman did not name any of the players involved. All four of the players listed by Forde were considered starters or were competing for a starting spot.

Forde notes that Notre Dame’s wins from their 2012 season could be vacated as a result of the investigation. The Irish went 12-0 in the regular season before losing to Alabama in the BCS championship game.

