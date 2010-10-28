Notre Dame Football Needs To Answer For Student Manager's Death

Photo: business.nd.edu

A student video manager for the Notre Dame football team died yesterday, after the hydraulic lift he was standing on to film a team practice from toppled over in high winds.The question, of course, is: Why would the team put a student in a portable tower 50 feet above the field, when they knew the weather was bad?



Practice had been moved inside on Tuesday due to severe storms, but gusts of up to 50 m.p.h. continued into Wednesday afternoon.

The student, Norte Dame junior Declan Sullivan was aware of danger before practice, sending these chilling tweets shortly before the accident.

At 3:22 p.m., just before the start of practice, he posted, “Gusts of wind up to 60 mph well today will be fun at work … I guess I’ve lived long enough.”

At 4:06 p.m., “Holy (expletive) holy (expletive) this is terrifying.”

40 minutes later the tower collapsed.

Student managers and assistants are the hidden workforce of college sports, working just as many hours, if not more, than the athletes and often without scholarships or payments.

The school will hold a memorial on Thursday night.

