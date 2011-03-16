Notre Dame Fined $77,500 For Death Of Student Videographer

Photo: business.nd.edu

Indiana’s OHSA agency has fined the University of Notre Dame $77,500 after an accident that killed a student who worked for the football team.Declan Sullivan died last October when the hydraulic scissor lift he was standing on toppled over in high winds. Sullivan was sent up on the lift to record the football team’s practice even though the National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory that day and gusts were reaching 50 miles an hour.



Sullivan tweeted from the lift just moments before it collapsed, saying that it was “terrifying”

Given the official ruling of fault by a state agency, the school could be at risk for a multi-million lawsuit, but at present it doesn’t appear that family has filed one or agreed to a civil settlement. A statement by the Sullivans expressed gratitude for the University’s response.

