Notre Dame Falls All The Way To Fourth In Associated Press Poll After Getting Smashed By Alabama

Photo: Getty Images

Alabama crushed Notre Dame by 28 points in the BCS Championship game last night.The loss was so bad, that college football voters are no longer convinced that the Fighting Irish were one of the two best teams in the country this year.



In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Notre Dame fell to third, with Oregon jumping up to second. And in the Associated Press Poll (not part of BCS formula), Notre Dame slipped all the way to fourth, behind Oregon (no. 2) and Ohio State (no. 3; not eligible in BCS polls).

While it is hard to argue that undefeated Notre Dame did not deserve a spot in the BCS title game, it is clear that the voters believe Oregon-Alabama would have been a better game.

Here are the final rankings in both the A.P. and Coaches polls…

