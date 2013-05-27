Note Dame's Star Quarterback Gets Kicked Out Of School For A Semester, Will Miss 2013 Season

Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson is no longer enrolled at the school because of an academic suspension, USA Today reports.



In a statement today, Golson says that he has been suspended for the fall semester due to “poor academic judgement.” He says he will miss the 2013 season, but plans to regain his eligibility in the 2014.

From the statement:

“I take full responsibility for my poor choices and will do all that is asked of me to regain the trust of my family, friends, teammates, coaches and the entire Notre Dame community.”

The language here is vague. All we know is that he has been kicked out of school for at least the fall semester, and that some sort of academic violation is the reason.

Golson would have been a redshirt sophomore in the fall. He was vital in Notre Dame’s run to the National Championship game last year.

Big-time quarterback recruit Gunner Kiel would have been a nice option, but he surprisingly transferred to Cincinnati this spring.

If Golson can make amends for whatever academic wrong he committed, he will still have a few years of eligibility left. But this really hurts the Irish for 2013. Notre Dame’s Vegas National Championship odds went for 30-to-1 before the suspension to as high as 50-to-1.

Here’s Golson’s full statement:

“I have been informed by the University of Notre Dame that due to my poor academic judgment that I have been suspended from the University for the 2013 Fall Term. I take full responsibility for my poor choices and will do all that is asked of me to regain the trust of my family, friends, teammates, coaches and the entire Notre Dame community.”

“My parents and the community I grew up in have instilled values in me that have and will continue to allow me to be successful in the future. There have been many lessons learned as I worked to become the starting quarterback at Notre Dame and each was a result of Coach (Brian) Kelly’s belief in me as an athlete and a person.

“At this point, I understand how my integrity could be in question but I want to reassure my supporters that through this experience I will return a better student athlete as well as a better individual.

“Lastly, I want to thank the University of Notre Dame for the opportunity already granted and also the opportunity going forth to regain my eligibility in the winter of 2014.”

