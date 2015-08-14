Notre Dame coach surprises senior walk-on with scholarship worth more than $64,000

Josh Anderson is a fifth-year, senior walk-on running back for the Notre Dame football team and was asked to model the team’s new Shamrock Series uniform for the rest of the team. What he didn’t know was that he was no longer a walk-on.

Anderson was actually asked to model the uniform to get him in front of the team. That’s when head coach Brian Kelly announced that Anderson was being awarded a full scholarship. The team went nuts.

Here is the video:

This morning Josh Anderson knew he was going to reveal the 2015 Shamrock Series uniform to the team. This is what he didn't know. Posted by Notre Dame Football on Thursday, August 13, 2015

"[Anderson is] a senior for us that has done everything we've asked over the last five years. He's taken more hits than any one of our backs. He's a scout-team player. He's done everything. He's a great student. Well-respected by all of his teammates and we had an available scholarship and as a senior he deserved it so I brought him out to announce the Under Armour uniforms and I had him instead of the big mannequin, I had him dressed in the Under Armour uniform. He didn't know he was getting a scholarship. So the guys were pretty charged up. He had the Under Armour -- I said: You know, this is a great model. Matter of fact, he's such a great model -- I said, Josh, take your helmet off -- he models everything that I think is right about a Notre Dame football player. At that time I announced he was gonna get a scholarship, and the guys were excited. It was a good moment."

Heritage.Titles.Fenway Park.WE ARE THE GREEN MONSTER.Introducing the 2015 @UAFootball Shamrock Series Uniform. pic.twitter.com/idVEKii9wH -- Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2015

Anderson has never appeared in a game for Notre Dame, but did serve as the running back for the scout team, the group tasked with running plays the opponent might use in the upcoming game. Kelly explained the decision later ( via ESPN.com ):According to Notre Dame, the value of a full scholarship is more than $US64,000. Here is a closer look at the new uniforms that will be worn against Boston College.

