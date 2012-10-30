SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Voters Still Not Convinced Notre Dame Is Title-Worthy

Through 10 weeks, the hunt for the BCS Championship is down to the unofficial Final Four. A huge win for Notre Dame over Oklahoma in Norman wasn’t enough to convince the voters that Fighting Irish deserve a spot in the title game.



Despite being either no. 1 or no. 2 in all six computer polls used in the BCS rankings, Notre Dame is just fourth in both the Harris Poll and the Coaches’ Poll.

Kansas State, who is no. 1 in three computer polls, but only no. 3 in two computers and both voter polls, is second in the BCS rankings. Meanwhile, Oregon, who is no higher than fourth in any computer poll, is second in both of the human polls…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.