A Notre Dame basketball player had an emotional surprise reunion on court with his brother who serves in Afghanistan

Notre Dame junior point guard Matt Farrell wasn’t expecting to see his brother Bo until February. But after a win in South Bend on Monday night a reunion that had been in the works for seven months left everyone in tears.

According to People, 1st Lt. Bo Farrell — who has been serving in Afghanistan since May — worked behind the scenes with members of the Notre Dame basketball team to arrange a surprise reunion on court following the Irish’s home game against Colgate before the holidays.

On Monday night, Matt Farrell dropped 13 points and seven assists in the win. After the game, Bo appeared on the Jumbotron to tell his brother how proud he was of all he’d accomplished. Matt got choked up just watching it, as he didn’t think he would see his brother until February.

Then, Bo walked onto the court.

His whole family was there:

Sporting events often feature surprise military reunions, but rarely do they feature an athlete. This, though, was different altogether, and a really nice moment indeed.

Watch the full scene below:

