Notre Dame Football Isn't Actually Joining The ACC

Pump the brakes on all this Notre Dame-to-the-ACC stuff you’re seeing.The school is joining the ACC for all sports, except football — which is the only thing that matters when it comes to Notre Dame and realignment.



People are describing the agreement between Notre Dame football and the conference as “partial,” but here’s what it really entails: Five games against ACC opponents per year.

That’s it. The team can’t play in the conference title game, can’t win the conference championship, and can’t get the conference’s automatic BCS bid.

So basically, Notre Dame is now going to play more games against ACC teams. That could definitely pave the way for membership down the road. But for now, nothing has changed beyond a schedule tweak.

