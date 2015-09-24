The notoriously NSFW Pirelli calendar has a whole new look for 2016

Courtesy of Annie Leibovitz Studio Amy Schumer is one of the amazing women highlighting the 2016 Pirelli calendar.

Every year, Italian tire company Pirelli releases a limited edition calendar featuring artful nudes (and a few scantily clad bikini and lingerie shots) of the world’s most beautiful women.

But Pirelli’s 2016 calendar girls are like none before.

While past editions have included supermodels and actresses (think: Gisele Bündchen and Jennifer Lopez) at the peak of their fame, behind-the-scenes images from the shoot for the upcoming calendar show a cast of accomplished, strong women from a range of fields — and they all appear to be clothed.

“This calendar is so completely different. It is a departure,” says Annie Leibovitz, the iconic photographer who shot the women. “I thought that the women should look strong but natural and I decided to keep it a very simple exercise of shooting in the studio.”

Keep scrolling for a first look at some of the women of the 2016 Pirelli calendar. The full calendar will be unveiled on November 30 in London.

Kathleen Kennedy is the venerable Hollywood producer and Lucasfilm co-chair who is leading the 'Star Wars' film franchise into the future. Courtesy of Annie Leibovitz Studio Ava DuVernay is the Golden Globe-winning director of 'Selma.' She created the African American Film Festival Releasing Movement collective and has helped shepherd numerous projects for and by people of colour. Annie Leibovitz Artist Yoko Ono is the widow of Beatle John Lennon. This fall, she's expected to create the world's largest human peace sign in Central Park to commemorate what would have been her late husband's 75th birthday. Courtesy of Annie Leibovitz Studio Mellody Hobson is the savvy businesswoman who rose from intern to president of Chicago-based money management firm Ariel Investments. Sheryl Sandberg told Vanity Fair that a comment from Hobson was the inspiration for her game-changing book, 'Lean In.' Annie Leibovitz Source: Vanity Fair Yao Chen has been called the Angelina Jolie of China. With 71 million followers on Weibo (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter), the actress uses her influence for charity and social good. Annie Leibovitz Patti Smith is the 68-year-old artist, songwriter, and lightning rod for multiple generations of rock. She holds a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a National Book Award, and the prestigious Polar Music Prize. Annie Leibovitz Tavi Gevinson created a wildly popular fashion blog, Style Rookie, at the age of 12. Since then, she's started her own magazine, modelled in fashion campaigns, and acted alongside the late James Gandolfini. Annie Leibovitz Born into poverty, Russian beauty Natalia Vodianova once told the Wall Street Journal that she 'used to sell fruit on the street in minus-25-degree Celsius weather, outside in the open air, for 12 hours straight.' Today she is the world's third highest-paid model and the founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, a children's charity in Russia. Annie Leibovitz Source: Forbes, Wall Street Journal Triumphing in the face of injuries and obstacles, Serena Williams holds 21 Grand Slam titles. She's a fierce competitor and an incredible role model for young women and aspiring athletes. Annie Leibovitz Amy Schumer is the 'it' girl of the year. Her fearless Comedy Central show has won a Peabody Award and several Emmys, and now she's making the leap to movies and books. Annie Leibovitz

