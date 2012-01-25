Notorious Market Timer Joe Granville Predicts A 50% Plunge

Notorious market timer Joe Granville predicted a 50% market plunge yesterday on Bloomberg Television:



Joseph Granville, whose “sell everything” call in 1981 sparked a decline in U.S. stocks, said the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDU) will drop toward 8,000 this year because of waning momentum and volume.

“Volume precedes prices,” Granville, 88, a technical analyst who has been publishing the Granville Market Letter from Kansas City, Missouri for about 50 years, said in an interview on “Street Smart” on Bloomberg Television. “You are seeing much lower volume. That tells you that prices are going to go much lower, much lower than most people think possible and very few people have projected.”

Art Cashin noted the significance of Granville’s call (via Zero Hedge):

Calamity Joe Is Back – Last week, we wrote that various cycles and technicians were pointing to a possible market top, on or about January 23rd. The “causes” ranged from sophisticated oscillators to the new moon to astrological confluences. Yesterday, one more “cause” was added and it came from a somewhat controversial Wall Street legend – Joe Granville.

Here’s the video:

