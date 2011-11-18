Notorious Lobbyist Jack Abramoff On Gingrich's Deal With Freddie Mac: 'It's Corruption'

Jack Abramoff, the lobbyist whose name became synonymous with Washington corruption, says Newt Gingrich’s consulting deal with Freddie Mac is an example of corruption in Washington.



In an interview with Meet The Press’ David Gregory, Abramoff says Gingrich was cashing-in on his time in public office — and that it could be fatal to his campaign.

“I don’t know if he’ll survive this,” Abramoff said. “This is a very big thing.”

“The very things that anger the Tea Party movement and the Occupy Wall Street movement and everybody who is not in a movement and watches Washington and says why are these guys getting all this money, why do they go become so rich, why do they have these advantages? Unfortunately Newt seems to play right into it,” he added.

