Nothing Says "I Love You" Like 6.4 Terabits Per Second (Video)

Clever marketing from the folks at Cisco (CSCO).

Just how do you sell something as yawn-worthy for most people as Internet router specs? Well, Cisco is satirically treating its ASR 9000 router as a Valentine’s Day Present.

We got a giggle out of this, but will it sell any business? There’s really only a tiny handful of people with the budgetary authority to buy stuff like this. If even only a few them smile and think of Cisco more as a funny cool friend than a stodgy IT firm, it was worth it.



