'Nothing Pretty' As Joe Hockey Readies A Horror Budget

It’s the pre-budget season and the leaks are coming thick and fast as the usual softening up of the electorate against any blows takes place.

This morning’s cushioning relates to the Treasurer’s plans to “raise taxes and charges in the May 13 budget, as well as cut spending, as it scrambles to rapidly return to surplus”, according to the AFR.

It seems that Treasurer Hockey has listened to the recent advice from the IMF to hit welfare spending, with the AFR reporting the Government believes the political backdrop is supportive of taking the axe to welfare.

Certainly there are many areas of middle-class welfare that are worthy of a look or, at least means-testing, and the AFR says that Hockey wants to kick the Howard government’s Family Tax Benefit B into touch because Australia “simply can’t afford” it.

