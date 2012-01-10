Nothing On TV? How About A Game Of Angry Birds?

Photo: Steve Kovach Business Insider

You know those nights where you turn on the TV hoping for some mindless escape, but find that everything is just a little too mindless?Never fear: Samsung just announced at CES that if you buy a Samsung Smart TV, you’ll soon be able to download and play Angry Birds.



There will also be a free channel consisting of Angry Birds cartoons.

You’ll never have a peaceful evening of TV watching again.

