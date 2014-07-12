Unreleased Bill Murray Movie From 1984 Is Now On YouTube

Bill Murray and Dan Ankroyd are known for their 1984 hit “Ghostbusters,” but the two also starred in another less well known sci-fi comedy the same year that was never released to the public.

“Nothing Lasts Forever” was directed by “Saturday Night Live” writer Tom Schiller and also starred Zach Galligan of “Gremlins.”

According to the Telegraph, Schiller said he believed the film never made it to screen because “the film wasn’t ‘commercial’ enough” or that it used too many clips from old films that caused copyright issues, so it was ultimately shelved.

That hasn’t stopped the cast and crew from putting on screenings of the film over the years in both New York and California.

The movie itself skips back and forth between colour and is made to look like an older movie.

Check it out below in its entirety before it’s removed.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

