Nothing Good Enough To Lift Time Warner (TWX), Not Even "The Dark Knight"

Warner Bros’ “Dark Knight” had a record weekend at the box office, shattering all sorts of box office records including greatest single day gross and greatest 3-day opening weekend ever.



The smashing success, however, hasn’t been enough to lift Time Warner’s (TWX) share price, which is down 2% so far today.

Is this just a case of buy-the-rumour, sell-the-news or has Time Warner officially flatlined?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.