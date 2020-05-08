'Nothing changes today': Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews hits the brakes on the national cabinet's plan to relax coronavirus restrictions

Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced his state will take a more cautious approach to the government’s 3-step plan to relax coronavirus restrictions.

“The rules remain in place until Monday,” Andrews said, saying he would make further announcements through the coming week.

Andrews cited Victoria’s unique position with community transmission as his reason for taking it slow.

The federal government may have outlined its vision for Australia’s triumphant reopening – but at least one state premier isn’t quite as keen.

Immediately following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement that Australia would now movie into a ‘stage one’ relaxation of coronavirus restrictions – which would include the reopening of restaurants and cafes with social distancing measures – Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews slammed the brakes, announcing his state would approach relaxation more cautiously than others.

“This morning we had a very good national cabinet meeting,” Andrews said. “Whilst I welcome the overall pathway, I also welcome the commentary from the prime minister that what is done and when … is fundamentally a matter for state and territories. The rules remain in place until Monday.”

“Let’s not throw away all the progress we’ve made. I know it’s frustrating … but now is not the time to become so impatient … that we start doing the wrong thing.”

Andrews confirmed he would make announcements on Monday and then through the week on how Victoria would follow the three-step guide laid out by the national cabinet.

The premier said his caution was because Victoria is “not like other states”, and had experienced significant community transmission. “We have many more [cases of] community transmission, and that’s been a feature of Victoria,” he said.

Andrews is also bucking Morrison’s commitment to have students back in schools this term. “It’s got to be done right. I’ll have more to say about schools next week,” he said.

“Plan for the whole of term two being at home, unless you can’t be. But if we could bring it forward, we would.”

During the press conference earlier on Friday, Scott Morrison said states would approach the plan at their own pace, though he made clear he expected the country would essentially be open for business in July.

“The pace, though, will totally be up to the states and territories,” he said. “They’ll be responsible for setting their own timetable and communicating that to their citizens and residents in their own states and territories.”

