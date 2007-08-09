Notes on a Party Founder Blogs Founders Club

New York event planner and “girl about town” Celia Chen has more on this week’s Founders’ Club schmooze, including an awesome night-shot of Frank Gehry’s meringue (and detailed write-ups of the sponsors). Celia says she’s “planned parties for them all,” including P. Diddy and Conde Nast, and the Founders Club event was the first for her new company: Notes on a Party.



We’re no experts on the event-planning business, but we grooved on the FC bash. Perhaps NOAP had something to do with that.

Don’t Miss: August Founders Club at IAC



