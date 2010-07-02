Notes From The Hedgeye Q3 Macro Themes Conference Call

Risk management firm Hedgeye.com today hosted its Q3 Macro Themes conference call with Keith McCullough and other analysts at the firm. They focused mainly on three topics: American Austerity, Housing Headwinds, and Bear Market Macro.



After a brief introduction, Keith went through the three themes and took questions. We’ve compiled a round up of Hedgeye’s general view of the third-quarter of 2010 and it’s certainly not pretty. Here’s what we took away:

American Austerity

It’s all about policy. It’s hard to change the reality of debt because we’re perpetuating higher debts and deficits

Implement a higher return on capital in American’s wallets.

Fix tax revenue to fix spending

Get ready for lower GDP growth

Who is going to earn a return on 1% savings account??

Taxes may have to go up a lot more in this country

We are patriotic but the U.S. is a PIIG

Short the S&P, Long gold

Housing Headwinds

Shadow inventory not being counted

Price vs supply, price vs demand

Mortgage applications are “abysmal”

We’re back to 1995-1998 levels of demand; demand has consistently fallen since 2005 and is making new lows

Housing prices can still slide

Bear Market Macro

What is this ‘Bear Market Macro’? Chaos theory, essentially

All major markets are bearish

Unless the S&P breaks out above 1144, we’re staying Bearish

Unless all sectors work together, the economies will falter

Consumer leverage is BEYOND key in terms of GDP and growth

The fiat fools are beyond ridiculous at this point

David Rosenberg is gonna be right in regard to Treasury yields.

Corn, grains good for the commodity plays, metals bad

1006, 1005 is the next support level for the S&P

Photo: Hedgeye.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.